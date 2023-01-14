UIC hosts Perry and Murray State

UIC Flames (9-9, 1-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-8, 4-3 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UIC Flames (9-9, 1-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (9-8, 4-3 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -9.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays the UIC Flames after Rob Perry scored 22 points in Murray State’s 75-67 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Racers are 5-1 on their home court. Murray State ranks fourth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Damiree Burns paces the Racers with 7.3 boards.

The Flames are 1-6 against MVC opponents. UIC has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 15.4 points. Jacobi Wood is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Jace Carter is averaging 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

