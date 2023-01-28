UIC faces Bradley on 3-game home skid

Bradley Braves (14-8, 7-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-13, 1-10 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC looks…

Bradley Braves (14-8, 7-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-13, 1-10 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC looks to break its three-game home skid with a victory against Bradley.

The Flames have gone 5-5 in home games. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 32.6% from deep, led by Jaden Brownell shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

The Braves are 7-4 in MVC play. Bradley is third in the MVC shooting 35.5% from downtown. Zek Montgomery leads the Braves shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevante Anderson is averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Flames. Jace Carter is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for UIC.

Rienk Mast is scoring 13.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

