UIC and Belmont meet for conference showdown

Belmont Bruins (9-6, 2-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-6, 1-3 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC…

Belmont Bruins (9-6, 2-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-6, 1-3 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins visit Jace Carter and the UIC Flames in MVC play Wednesday.

The Flames are 5-2 in home games. UIC is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Bruins are 2-2 against MVC opponents. Belmont has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames and Bruins meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is averaging 12.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for UIC.

Keishawn Davidson is averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Bruins. Sheppard is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.