Uduje’s 26 leads Coastal Carolina over Appalachian St. in OT

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Josh Uduje had 26 points in Coastal Carolina’s 93-84 overtime victory against Appalachian State on Thursday…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Josh Uduje had 26 points in Coastal Carolina’s 93-84 overtime victory against Appalachian State on Thursday night.

Uduje shot 9 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Chanticleers (9-9, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds. Antonio Daye Jr. was 6 of 13 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Dibaji Walker finished with 27 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-10, 3-4). Donovan Gregory added 19 points, nine assists and four steals for Appalachian State. In addition, Terence Harcum had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Coastal Carolina hosts South Alabama and Appalachian State travels to play Old Dominion.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.