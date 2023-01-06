UCSB plays Cal Poly following Mitchell’s 23-point game

UCSB Gauchos (11-2, 2-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-8, 1-2 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 4…

UCSB Gauchos (11-2, 2-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-8, 1-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Ajay Mitchell scored 23 points in UCSB’s 82-61 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Mustangs are 6-2 on their home court. Cal Poly is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Gauchos are 2-0 against Big West opponents. UCSB is fifth in the Big West with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Kelly averaging 5.5.

The Mustangs and Gauchos meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is shooting 50.9% and averaging 11.3 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Cole Anderson is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 6.5 points. Mitchell is averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

