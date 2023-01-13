UCSB hosts UC Riverside after Hartwell’s 30-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-6, 4-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-2, 4-0 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-6, 4-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-2, 4-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Jamal Hartwell II scored 30 points in UC Riverside’s 74-68 victory over the UCSD Tritons.

The Gauchos are 6-0 on their home court. UCSB is fifth in the Big West scoring 71.0 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Highlanders are 4-1 against conference opponents. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Zyon Pullin averaging 6.9.

The Gauchos and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Pullin is averaging 19.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

