UCSB faces Hawaii following Norris’ 24-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (16-3, 7-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 6-2 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSB Gauchos (16-3, 7-1 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 6-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Miles Norris scored 24 points in UCSB’s 76-58 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks sixth in the Big West with 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Noel Coleman averaging 7.5.

The Gauchos have gone 7-1 against Big West opponents. UCSB averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors and Gauchos meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Norris averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Ajay Mitchell is shooting 51.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 65.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

