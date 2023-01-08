UCF plays SMU following Kelly’s 30-point game

SMU Mustangs (6-9, 1-1 AAC) at UCF Knights (11-4, 2-1 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (6-9, 1-1 AAC) at UCF Knights (11-4, 2-1 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -10; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the SMU Mustangs after CJ Kelly scored 30 points in UCF’s 64-61 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Knights have gone 7-2 in home games. UCF is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 1-1 in AAC play. SMU gives up 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Knights and Mustangs face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

Zhruic Phelps is shooting 40.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

