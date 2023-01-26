UC Davis hosts Smith and CSU Bakersfield

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 5-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-13, 2-6 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 5-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-13, 2-6 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Bakersfield -6.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on the UC Davis Aggies after Cameron Smith scored 27 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 76-58 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-4 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies are 5-3 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is second in the Big West with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Elijah Pepper averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antavion Collum is averaging 9.2 points for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Robby Beasley III is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.3 points. Pepper is averaging 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 55.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

