UC Davis hosts CSU Bakersfield after Pepper’s 27-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-9, 1-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (7-7, 0-2 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Elijah Pepper scored 27 points in UC Davis’ 88-83 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Aggies have gone 3-2 in home games. UC Davis is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-2 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is averaging 20 points, six rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Modestas Kancleris is averaging 5.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

