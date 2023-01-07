UAPB hosts Mortle and Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 0-2 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-11, 0-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (4-11, 0-2 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-11, 0-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Zytarious Mortle scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 85-72 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 4-0 on their home court. UAPB ranks eighth in the SWAC with 26.4 points per game in the paint led by Kylen Milton averaging 6.8.

The Tigers are 0-2 in SWAC play. Texas Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Joirdon Karl Nicholas averaging 6.2.

The Golden Lions and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Doss is averaging 16.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Milton is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Davon Barnes is averaging 14.5 points for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.