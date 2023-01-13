UAB visits Louisiana Tech following Crawford’s 25-point performance

UAB Blazers (12-5, 3-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-7, 3-3 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (12-5, 3-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-7, 3-3 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces the UAB Blazers after Isaiah Crawford scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 67-65 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Blazers have gone 3-3 against C-USA opponents. UAB is fifth in C-USA shooting 35.6% from downtown. Efrem Johnson leads the Blazers shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Blazers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Cobe Williams is averaging 17.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Jordan Walker is shooting 42.0% and averaging 23.8 points for the Blazers. Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

