UAB takes home win streak into matchup with Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 1-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (12-4, 3-2 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 1-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (12-4, 3-2 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Western Kentucky aiming to continue its 10-game home winning streak.

The Blazers are 10-0 on their home court. UAB is the leader in C-USA with 15.7 fast break points.

The Hilltoppers are 1-3 in C-USA play. Western Kentucky has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers and Hilltoppers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 23.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Eric Gaines is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Dayvion McKnight is averaging 17 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hilltoppers. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.