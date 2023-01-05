SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Tyson scores 27, Seattle U tops UT Rio Grande Valley 66-64

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 10:52 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 27 points as Seattle University beat UT Rio Grande Valley 66-64 on Thursday night.

Tyson grabbed six rebounds for the Redhawks (11-4, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Alex Schumacher scored 16 points — making 4 of 4 free throws and a layup in the final 1:17.

The Vaqueros (8-7, 0-3) were led by Justin Johnson with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Dima Zdor added 13 points. Daylen Williams scored 12 and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Seattle U visits UT Arlington while UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

