Tyson leads Clemson against Virginia Tech

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -6; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Hunter Tyson scored 31 points in Clemson’s 78-64 win against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Hokies are 8-0 in home games. Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC scoring 75.4 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson has a 10-2 record against teams above .500.

The Hokies and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justyn Mutts is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Chase Hunter is averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Tigers. Tyson is averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

