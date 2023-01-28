Tyson and the Seattle U Redhawks visit conference foe SFA

Seattle U Redhawks (16-5, 7-1 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-7, 6-2 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (16-5, 7-1 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-7, 6-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays Seattle U in a matchup of WAC teams.

The ‘Jacks are 9-2 on their home court. SFA has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Redhawks are 7-1 in conference games. Seattle U ranks third in the WAC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Riley Grigsby averaging 5.1.

The ‘Jacks and Redhawks face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is scoring 13.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for SFA.

Cameron Tyson averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

