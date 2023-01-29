Tulsa hosts Memphis following Davis’ 25-point game

Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -12.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Kendric Davis scored 25 points in Memphis’ 99-84 victory over the SMU Mustangs.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-5 at home. Tulsa is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 6-2 in AAC play. Memphis scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Davis is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 21.3 points, six assists and two steals. DeAndre Williams is averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.