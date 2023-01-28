Tulsa hosts Davis and Memphis

Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (16-5, 6-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-14, 1-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Kendric Davis scored 25 points in Memphis’ 99-84 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-5 on their home court. Tulsa has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 6-2 in AAC play. Memphis is second in the AAC scoring 79.8 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

The Golden Hurricane and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Davis is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

