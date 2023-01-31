Tulane plays SMU following Forbes’ 25-point game

SMU Mustangs (8-14, 3-6 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-7, 6-3 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (8-14, 3-6 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (13-7, 6-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the SMU Mustangs after Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points in Tulane’s 95-90 overtime victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Green Wave are 8-2 on their home court. Tulane is third in the AAC with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Cross averaging 7.9.

The Mustangs are 3-6 in conference play. SMU allows 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jalen Cook is averaging 13.9 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Zhruic Phelps is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 12.9 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.