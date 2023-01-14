Tulane hosts UCF after Forbes’ 31-point outing

UCF Knights (13-4, 4-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-5, 4-1 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UCF Knights (13-4, 4-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-5, 4-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the UCF Knights after Jaylen Forbes scored 31 points in Tulane’s 97-88 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Green Wave are 7-1 in home games. Tulane has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 4-1 against AAC opponents. UCF is fifth in the AAC scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

The Green Wave and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sion James is averaging 11.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

