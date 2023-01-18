Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexander 63, Wibaux, Mont. 52
Beulah 72, New England 24
Bowman County 76, Harding County, S.D. 63
Central Cass 51, Linton/HMB 46
Century 76, Minot 67
Dickinson Trinity 50, Hettinger/Scranton 36
Ellendale 56, Leola/Frederick, S.D. 41
Fargo Davies 81, Devils Lake 70
Fargo North 89, West Fargo Horace 72
Fargo Shanley 70, Sheyenne 58
Fargo South 77, Wahpeton 64
Flasher 54, New Salem-Almont 51
Grand Forks Central 68, Valley City 55
Grand Forks Red River 87, West Fargo 65
Grant County/Mott-Regent 58, Central McLean 28
Hillsboro/Central Valley 60, Grafton 56
Jamestown 53, St. Mary’s 52
Kindred 72, Hankinson 52
LaMoure/L-M 48, Griggs/Midkota 44
Legacy 97, Bismarck 91, OT
Mandan 85, Dickinson 75
Maple River 55, Richland 49
May-Port CG 65, Carrington 53
Oak Grove Lutheran 73, Tri-State 38
Oakes 52, South Border 50
Parshall 61, Trenton 36
Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 57, Tioga 52
Sargent County 75, Northern Cass 53
Shiloh 82, Solen 11
Standing Rock 70, Max 52
Velva 80, Drake/Anamoose 50
Williston 85, Watford City 47
Wilton-Wing 84, Center-Stanton 44
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 65, Enderlin 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
