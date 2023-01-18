Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexander 63, Wibaux, Mont. 52 Beulah 72, New England 24 Bowman County 76, Harding County, S.D. 63…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexander 63, Wibaux, Mont. 52

Beulah 72, New England 24

Bowman County 76, Harding County, S.D. 63

Central Cass 51, Linton/HMB 46

Century 76, Minot 67

Dickinson Trinity 50, Hettinger/Scranton 36

Ellendale 56, Leola/Frederick, S.D. 41

Fargo Davies 81, Devils Lake 70

Fargo North 89, West Fargo Horace 72

Fargo Shanley 70, Sheyenne 58

Fargo South 77, Wahpeton 64

Flasher 54, New Salem-Almont 51

Grand Forks Central 68, Valley City 55

Grand Forks Red River 87, West Fargo 65

Grant County/Mott-Regent 58, Central McLean 28

Hillsboro/Central Valley 60, Grafton 56

Jamestown 53, St. Mary’s 52

Kindred 72, Hankinson 52

LaMoure/L-M 48, Griggs/Midkota 44

Legacy 97, Bismarck 91, OT

Mandan 85, Dickinson 75

Maple River 55, Richland 49

May-Port CG 65, Carrington 53

Oak Grove Lutheran 73, Tri-State 38

Oakes 52, South Border 50

Parshall 61, Trenton 36

Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 57, Tioga 52

Sargent County 75, Northern Cass 53

Shiloh 82, Solen 11

Standing Rock 70, Max 52

Velva 80, Drake/Anamoose 50

Williston 85, Watford City 47

Wilton-Wing 84, Center-Stanton 44

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 65, Enderlin 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.