Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck 82, Legacy 66
Cavalier 66, Hatton-Northwood 32
Central Cass 66, Linton/HMB 34
Central McLean 65, Washburn 25
Century 72, Minot 64
Des Lacs-Burlington 61, Glenburn 41
Fargo Davies 62, Devils Lake 52
Glen Ullin-Hebron 72, Richardton-Taylor 26
Grand Forks Central 85, Valley City 77
Grand Forks Red River 66, West Fargo 55
Jamestown 54, St. Mary’s 43
Kidder County 51, Napoleon 38
LaMoure/L-M 57, Griggs/Midkota 36
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 53, Warwick 46
Leola/Frederick, S.D. 36, Ellendale 30
Mandan 71, Dickinson 60
Mandaree 60, North Shore 19
May-Port CG 58, North Border 44
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 36, Bishop Ryan 33
Mott-Regent 54, Bison, S.D. 20
New Rockford-Sheyenne 44, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 37
Oak Grove Lutheran 63, Climax/Fisher, Minn. 44
Our Redeemer’s 61, Surrey 47
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 49, Midway-Minto 21
Rugby 57, Bottineau 43
Sheyenne 58, Fargo Shanley 50
South Prairie-Max Co-op 64, Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 53
St. John 65, North Star 32
Stanley 53, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 50
TGU 76, Westhope/Newburg 65
Thompson 72, Larimore 25
Tioga 59, New Town 43
Trenton 54, Parshall 45
Tri-State 70, Wilmot, S.D. 39
Wahpeton 80, Fargo South 57
Watford City 64, Williston 53
Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 58, Enderlin 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
