Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bismarck 82, Legacy 66 Cavalier 66, Hatton-Northwood 32 Central Cass 66, Linton/HMB 34 Central McLean 65, Washburn…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck 82, Legacy 66

Cavalier 66, Hatton-Northwood 32

Central Cass 66, Linton/HMB 34

Central McLean 65, Washburn 25

Century 72, Minot 64

Des Lacs-Burlington 61, Glenburn 41

Fargo Davies 62, Devils Lake 52

Glen Ullin-Hebron 72, Richardton-Taylor 26

Grand Forks Central 85, Valley City 77

Grand Forks Red River 66, West Fargo 55

Jamestown 54, St. Mary’s 43

Kidder County 51, Napoleon 38

LaMoure/L-M 57, Griggs/Midkota 36

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 53, Warwick 46

Leola/Frederick, S.D. 36, Ellendale 30

Mandan 71, Dickinson 60

Mandaree 60, North Shore 19

May-Port CG 58, North Border 44

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 36, Bishop Ryan 33

Mott-Regent 54, Bison, S.D. 20

New Rockford-Sheyenne 44, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 37

Oak Grove Lutheran 63, Climax/Fisher, Minn. 44

Our Redeemer’s 61, Surrey 47

Park River-Fordville/Lankin 49, Midway-Minto 21

Rugby 57, Bottineau 43

Sheyenne 58, Fargo Shanley 50

South Prairie-Max Co-op 64, Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 53

St. John 65, North Star 32

Stanley 53, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 50

TGU 76, Westhope/Newburg 65

Thompson 72, Larimore 25

Tioga 59, New Town 43

Trenton 54, Parshall 45

Tri-State 70, Wilmot, S.D. 39

Wahpeton 80, Fargo South 57

Watford City 64, Williston 53

Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 58, Enderlin 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.