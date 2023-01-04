Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Aiken 56, White Knoll 41 Beaufort Academy 61, Colleton Prep 40 Bethune-Bowman 69, Bridges 20 Bishop England…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 56, White Knoll 41

Beaufort Academy 61, Colleton Prep 40

Bethune-Bowman 69, Bridges 20

Bishop England 47, Pinewood Prep 38

Blue Ridge 59, Eastside 55

Calhoun County 48, Blackville-Hilda 31

Cane Bay 50, Woodland 29

Catawba Ridge 53, Fort Mill 46

Chesterfield 59, Central 40

Columbia 60, Batesburg-Leesville 34

Conway 46, Marion 36

Greenville 48, Carolina Academy 22

Irmo 43, Airport 28

Landrum 65, Oakbrook Prep 23

Latta 56, Manning 46

Laurence Manning Academy 50, Cardinal Newman 49

Laurens Academy 49, Richard Winn Academy 29

Lee Central 42, East Clarendon 34

Lexington 56, Summerville 50

Midland Valley 52, Chapin 48

Military Magnet Academy 69, Cross 15

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53, W.J. Keenan 24

Palmetto 55, Greer Middle College 30

Palmetto Scholars Academy 55, Charleston Charter 53

Porter-Gaud 37, Fort Dorchester 35

South Florence 80, Carolina Forest 40

Spring Valley 75, Dutch Fork 72

Strom Thurmond 51, Gilbert 46

Wando 47, Waccamaw 26

Westwood 58, Blythewood 50

Williston-Elko 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.