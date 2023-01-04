Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 56, White Knoll 41
Beaufort Academy 61, Colleton Prep 40
Bethune-Bowman 69, Bridges 20
Bishop England 47, Pinewood Prep 38
Blue Ridge 59, Eastside 55
Calhoun County 48, Blackville-Hilda 31
Cane Bay 50, Woodland 29
Catawba Ridge 53, Fort Mill 46
Chesterfield 59, Central 40
Columbia 60, Batesburg-Leesville 34
Conway 46, Marion 36
Greenville 48, Carolina Academy 22
Irmo 43, Airport 28
Landrum 65, Oakbrook Prep 23
Latta 56, Manning 46
Laurence Manning Academy 50, Cardinal Newman 49
Laurens Academy 49, Richard Winn Academy 29
Lee Central 42, East Clarendon 34
Lexington 56, Summerville 50
Midland Valley 52, Chapin 48
Military Magnet Academy 69, Cross 15
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53, W.J. Keenan 24
Palmetto 55, Greer Middle College 30
Palmetto Scholars Academy 55, Charleston Charter 53
Porter-Gaud 37, Fort Dorchester 35
South Florence 80, Carolina Forest 40
Spring Valley 75, Dutch Fork 72
Strom Thurmond 51, Gilbert 46
Wando 47, Waccamaw 26
Westwood 58, Blythewood 50
Williston-Elko 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
