Tubelis, No. 6 Arizona Wildcats to visit Bamba, Washington State Cougars

Arizona Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-12, 4-6 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TJ Bamba and the Washington State Cougars host Azuolas Tubelis and the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars are 6-2 on their home court. Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 3.2.

The Wildcats are 6-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona averages 19.4 assists per game to lead the Pac-12, paced by Kerr Kriisa with 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bamba is averaging 15.2 points for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Kriisa is averaging 10.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

