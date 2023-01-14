Tubelis leads No. 9 Arizona against Oregon after 25-point game

Arizona Wildcats (15-2, 4-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (9-8, 3-3 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (15-2, 4-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (9-8, 3-3 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona faces the Oregon Ducks after Azuolas Tubelis scored 25 points in Arizona’s 86-74 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks are 7-4 in home games. Oregon scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in conference play. Arizona is the top team in the Pac-12 with 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Tubelis averaging 13.8.

The Ducks and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Kerr Kriisa is averaging 11.3 points and six assists for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.