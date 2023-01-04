Tubelis and No. 5 Arizona host Washington

Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona hosts the Washington Huskies after Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points in Arizona’s 69-60 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Arizona averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies are 1-3 in Pac-12 play. Washington is ninth in the Pac-12 scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

The Wildcats and Huskies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tubelis is shooting 60.5% and averaging 20.1 points for the Wildcats. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

PJ Fuller is averaging 8.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Huskies. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

