Tsohonis leads Long Beach State against Cal Poly after 46-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (10-10, 4-4 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-13, 1-7 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Marcus Tsohonis scored 46 points in Long Beach State’s 112-110 overtime win over the UCSD Tritons.

The Mustangs have gone 6-4 in home games. Cal Poly allows 65.4 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Beach have gone 4-4 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Hunter is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 8.6 points. Alimamy Koroma is shooting 52.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

Joel Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Tsohonis is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.