Djokovic tops Paul; faces Tsitsipas in Australian Open final

On Sunday, No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic will take on No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who eliminated Karen Khachanov to reach his first final at Melbourne Park and second at a Slam.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning a point against Karen Khachanov of Russia during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Karen Khachanov of Russia plays a forehand return to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan A supporter of Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece holds up a sign during his semifinal against Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning a point against Karen Khachanov of Russia during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Karen Khachanov of Russia plays a backhand return to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand return to Karen Khachanov of Russia during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) AP Photo/Aaron Favila Australian Open Tennis Supporters of Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hold his national flag during his semifinal against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Australian Open Tennis Spectators watch Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece play Karen Khachanov of Russia during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) AP Photo/Aaron Favila Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand return to Karen Khachanov of Russia during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning the first set against Tommy Paul of the U.S. during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) AP Photo/Aaron Favila Australian Open Tennis Tommy Paul, left, of the U.S. walks past Novak Djokovic of Serbia as he leaves the court after the second set of their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Supporters of Novak Djokovic of Serbia hold up banners during his semifinal against Tommy Paul of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures to supporters after winning the first set against Tommy Paul of the U.S. during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic of Serbia waits to receive a serve from Tommy Paul of the U.S. during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Australian Open Tennis The U.S. ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy holds up her national flag as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese watches during the semifinal between Tommy Paul of the U.S. and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures as he argues with chair umpire Damien Dumusois during his semifinal against Tommy Paul of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) AP Photo/Aaron Favila Australian Open Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after defeating Karen Khachanov of Russia in their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Australian Open Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece throws his towel into the crowd after defeating Karen Khachanov of Russia in their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Australian Open Tennis Tommy Paul of the U.S. serves to Novak Djokovic of Serbia as his team watch from the players box during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Australian Open Tennis Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves to Karen Khachanov of Russia during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) AP Photo/Aaron Favila Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Tommy Paul of the U.S. during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Karen Khachanov of Russia serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic of Serbia puts eye drops in his eyes during break in his semifinal against Tommy Paul of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece signs autographs after defeating Karen Khachanov of Russia in their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks to his players box during his semifinal against Tommy Paul of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Australian Open Tennis Tommy Paul of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Australian Open Tennis Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Tommy Paul of the U.S. in their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) AP Photo/Aaron Favila Australian Open Tennis Tommy Paul of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) AP Photo/Dita Alangkara Australian Open Tennis Supporters of Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrate outside Rod Laver Arena after he defeated Tommy Paul of the U.S. in their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) AP Photo/Ng Han Guan ( 1 /29) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Of all of his considerable talents, Novak Djokovic’s ability to cast aside whatever appears to stand in his way might be the most valuable.

So forget about the potential distraction of his father’s decision to stay away from Rod Laver Arena for Djokovic’s semifinal against unseeded American Tommy Paul at the Australian Open on Friday after getting caught up in a flap over being seen with a group waving banned Russian flags at the tournament. Forget about the heavily taped left hamstring that was an issue for Djokovic last week. Forget about just how physical the points were against Paul. Forget about how Djokovic produced twice as many unforced errors, 24, as winners, 12, in the opening set. Forget about the lull of four games in a row that went to Paul. Forget about the brief back-and-forth with the chair umpire.

And remember this: Djokovic simply does not lose semifinals or finals at Melbourne Park. Does. Not. Lose. And so, not surprisingly, he overcame some shaky play in the early going and took over the match, beating Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 to close in on a 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.

From 5-all in the first set, Djokovic claimed seven games in a row and 14 of the last 17.

“I’m really thankful that I still have enough gas in my legs to able to play at this level,” said Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia. “Some long rallies, you could really feel them. We both had heavy legs in the first set. I was really fortunate to kind of hold my nerves toward the end of the first set. That was a key. After that, I started swinging through the ball more.”

He extended his Australian Open winning streak to 27 matches, the longest in the Open era, which dates to 1968.

There was a pause in that string of victories a year ago, of course, when Djokovic was deported from Australia before competition began because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He still has not gotten the shots, but the strict border controls established by the country during the pandemic have been eased.

“Of course, it’s not pleasant for me to go through this with all the things that I had to deal with last year and this year in Australia. It’s not something that I want or need,” said Djokovic, who defended his father, Srdjan, for standing with a group of people waving Russian flags — at least one showing an image of Vladimir Putin — after the son’s quarterfinal victory against a Russian opponent.

“I hope that people will let it be,” Djokovic said, “and we can focus on tennis.”

That is what the No. 4-seeded Djokovic himself will hope to do Sunday when he takes on No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who eliminated Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to reach his first final at Melbourne Park and second at a Slam.

Whoever wins the final will rise to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. For Djokovic, that would mark a return to a spot he has occupied for more weeks than anyone; for Tsitsipas, if would mark a debut there.

“I like that number. It’s all about you. It’s singular. It’s ‘1,‘” said Tsitsipas, who was 0-3 in Australian Open semifinals before Friday. “These are the moments that I’ve been working hard for.”

Djokovic is now a perfect 19-0 over the last two rounds in Melbourne, and his nine triumphs there already are a men’s record. If he can add one more to go alongside his seven titles at Wimbledon, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open, Djokovic would equal Nadal for the most Grand Slam trophies earned by a man.

“Winning Grand Slams and being the No. 1 in the world is probably the two biggest peaks that you can climb as a professional tennis player,” said Djokovic, who is 10-2 against Tsitsipas, taking the last nine encounters in a row. “So let’s see what happens.”

Tsitsipas’ other major final came at the 2021 French Open, when he grabbed the first two sets before blowing that big lead and losing to Djokovic in five.

Which was all related to an amusing moment this week, when Djokovic said about Tsitsipas: “He has never played a final, am I wrong?” Reminded by reporters about what happened at Roland Garros, Djokovic replied: “That’s right. Sorry, my bad.”

Asked about that exchange, Tsitsipas responded with a deadpan expression and the words: “I don’t remember, either.”

Until this week, the 35th-ranked Paul never had been past the fourth round in 13 previous appearances at majors.

The 25-year-old was born in New Jersey and grew up in North Carolina, playing tennis at a club where the walls were festooned with posters of Andy Roddick — the last American man to win a Grand Slam singles title, way back at the 2003 U.S. Open. That drought will continue for now, because even though Djokovic was not at his best in the opening set, he was good enough at the end of it, breaking in the last game, and never relented.

“He didn’t really let me execute any game plan that I wanted to do,” Paul said.

The blips for Djokovic arrived right at the outset.

The footwork was not up to his usual reach-every-ball standard. The shotmaking was subpar. The serving was so-so. He started gesturing and shouting in the direction of coach Goran Ivanisevic and the rest of this entourage.

In the first game, Djokovic flubbed an overhead, a weakness he’s never solved. He dumped a backhand into the net. He double-faulted. Still, he overcame that to get off to a 5-1 lead. Then came a quick switch in direction.

Djokovic got broken when serving for the set there. And again at 5-3, when Paul walloped a down-the-line forehand and Djokovic’s backhand on a 29-stroke point landed out. Paul held for 5-all.

Might he be making a match of it?

Not for much longer. Djokovic, the greatest returner or his, or maybe any, generation, broke to close that set, when Paul sent a forehand wide. Serbian flags were displayed throughout the stands and the air was filled with chants of Djokovic’s two-syllable nickname, “No-le! No-le!”

The contest was never much of a contest from there on out.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.