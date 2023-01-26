Troy visits Louisiana after Muhammad’s 20-point game

Troy Trojans (13-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (16-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (13-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (16-4, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Aamer Muhammad scored 20 points in Troy’s 77-53 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-0 in home games. Louisiana is the top team in the Sun Belt shooting 39.7% from deep, led by Kentrell Garnett shooting 48.2% from 3-point range.

The Trojans have gone 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Trojans square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 8.5 points and 6.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jordan Brown is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Muhammad averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Christyon Eugene is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

