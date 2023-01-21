Troy plays conference foe UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-11, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-11, 5-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (12-8, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -10.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Troy and UL Monroe face off on Saturday.

The Trojans have gone 6-2 at home. Troy is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Zay Williams averaging 2.4.

The Warhawks are 5-2 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 12.1 points for the Trojans. Williams is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games for Troy.

Thomas Howell is averaging 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.