Traore leads Long Beach State against Cal Poly after 22-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-9, 1-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-9, 1-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Lassina Traore scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 87-70 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Beach have gone 3-3 at home. Long Beach State averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mustangs have gone 1-3 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks third in the Big West allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Beach and Mustangs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadon Jones is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 8.8 points. Joel Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Chance Hunter averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Alimamy Koroma is shooting 51.6% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.