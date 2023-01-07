Towson takes on Stony Brook following Timberlake’s 24-point game

Towson Tigers (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-9, 2-0 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Towson Tigers (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-9, 2-0 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -6; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on the Stony Brook Seawolves after Nicolas Timberlake scored 24 points in Towson’s 64-58 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves have gone 4-1 in home games. Stony Brook is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 against CAA opponents. Towson has a 4-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Charles Thompson is averaging 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tigers. Timberlake is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.