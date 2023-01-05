Towson faces Drexel on home skid

Drexel Dragons (8-6, 2-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (8-6, 0-1 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (8-6, 2-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (8-6, 0-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -6; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Drexel looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 at home. Towson is eighth in the CAA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 4.8.

The Dragons are 2-0 in CAA play. Drexel averages 66.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.6 points for the Tigers.

Amari Williams is shooting 50.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.