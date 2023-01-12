Townsend’s 30 lead Oakland past Robert Morris 69-65

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Trey Townsend’s 30 points led Oakland over Robert Morris 69-65 on Thursday night. Townsend added…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Trey Townsend’s 30 points led Oakland over Robert Morris 69-65 on Thursday night.

Townsend added seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-11, 5-2 Horizon League). Blake Lampman scored 18 points and added four steals. Jalen Moore shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with eight points.

The Colonials (8-10, 3-4) were led by Kahliel Spear, who recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Robert Morris also got 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Enoch Cheeks. Michael Green III also had nine points and seven assists.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Oakland hosts Youngstown State while Robert Morris visits Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

