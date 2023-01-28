Tonje, Colorado State Rams to visit Degenhart, Boise State Broncos

Colorado State Rams (10-11, 2-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-5, 6-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Colorado State Rams (10-11, 2-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-5, 6-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -8; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces Boise State in MWC action Saturday.

The Broncos are 9-1 in home games. Boise State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 2-6 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

John Tonje is averaging 13.2 points for the Rams. Patrick Cartier is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.