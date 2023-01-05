Timme leads No. 9 Gonzaga against San Francisco after 35-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-6, 0-2 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-6, 0-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -10.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga takes on the San Francisco Dons after Drew Timme scored 35 points in Gonzaga’s 111-88 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Dons are 7-2 in home games. San Francisco has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is third in the WCC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Julian Strawther averaging 6.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Tyrell Roberts is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Strawther is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. Timme is averaging 22.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.