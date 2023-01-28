Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point showing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -12; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga faces the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga’s 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Pilots are 9-3 on their home court. Portland is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in conference play. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC shooting 37.8% from deep. Colby Brooks paces the Bulldogs shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Portland.

Nolan Hickman is averaging 8.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Timme is averaging 22.1 points, eight rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 93.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

