Timme and the No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs visit conference foe Pacific

Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-4, 5-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (10-11, 3-3 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga faces Pacific in WCC action Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 4-8 in home games. Pacific ranks seventh in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julian Strawther averaging 6.3.

The Tigers and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Beard is averaging 9.9 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Drew Timme is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Strawther is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 91.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

