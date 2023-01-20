Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Benson County 73, Warwick 49 Beulah 62, Richardton-Taylor 48 Bowman County 60, Grant County/Mott-Regent 44 Carrington 59,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson County 73, Warwick 49

Beulah 62, Richardton-Taylor 48

Bowman County 60, Grant County/Mott-Regent 44

Carrington 59, Oakes 48

Center-Stanton 54, Flasher 49

Dickinson Trinity 38, Heart River 35

Edgeley/K-M 54, LaMoure/L-M 50

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 48, Harvey-Wells County 35

Killdeer 55, Beach 31

Kindred 57, Maple River 36

Moorhead, Minn. 55, Fargo North 36

New England 44, Hazen 37

New Rockford-Sheyenne 54, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 23

Northern Cass 54, Enderlin 29

Oak Grove Lutheran 56, Lisbon 42

Sargent County 78, Richland 30

Sheyenne 72, Valley City 54

Shiloh 58, New Salem-Almont 27

Tri-State 58, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 57

Washburn 55, Wilton-Wing 18

West Fargo 100, Devils Lake 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.