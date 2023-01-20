Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 59, Bluegrass United Home 32
Ballard Memorial 69, Fulton Co. 62
Calvary Christian 77, Dayton 53
Carterville, Ill. 70, Fort Campbell 35
Central Hardin 70, Breckinridge Co. 59
Clay Co. 85, Oneida Baptist 58
Cumberland Co. 61, Glasgow 51
Estill Co. 86, Trinity Christian 63
Frankfort Christian 55, Ky. School for the Deaf 30
Graves Co. 93, Century, Ill. 25
Harlan Co. 79, Letcher County Central 41
Hazard 61, Knott Co. Central 42
Henderson Co. 74, Daviess Co. 43
Heritage Christian Academy 72, Villa Madonna 56
Hopkins Co. Central 67, Caldwell Co. 51
Johnson Central 72, Paintsville 63
Leslie Co. 94, Buckhorn 72
Lincoln Co. 51, Lex. Tates Creek 47
Ludlow 77, Bellevue 60
Martin County 74, Betsy Layne 69
Model 68, Lee Co. 57
Monroe Co. 64, Todd Co. Central 54
Newport 76, Newport Central Catholic 58
Owen Co. 61, Gallatin Co. 53
Pike Co. Central 93, East Ridge 55
Powell Co. 75, Prestonsburg 67
Rowan Co. 69, Bath Co. 56
St. Henry 48, Dixie Heights 41
Taylor Co. 84, Russell Co. 67
Union Co. 79, Livingston Central 63
Whitley Co. 82, Pineville 69
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
