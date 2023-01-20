Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ryan 77, Surrey 54
Central McLean 38, Kidder County 37
Garrison 78, Velva 66
Grafton 63, Hatton-Northwood 32
Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 51, Tri-State 48
Hazen 81, Glen Ullin-Hebron 58
Hillsboro/Central Valley 71, May-Port CG 68
Lisbon 58, LaMoure/L-M 21
Minot 58, Jamestown 47
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 84, Glenburn 49
Moorhead, Minn. 81, Fargo North 78
Napoleon 72, Strasburg-Zeeland 57
North Border 62, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 49
Our Redeemer’s 67, South Prairie 46
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 51, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 40
Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 58, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 45
Rugby 77, Nedrose 26
Sheyenne 66, Valley City 48
South Border 61, Linton/HMB 59
Thompson 68, Cavalier 42
Westhope/Newburg 73, Bottineau 68
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
