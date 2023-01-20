Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Ryan 77, Surrey 54 Central McLean 38, Kidder County 37 Garrison 78, Velva 66 Grafton 63,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ryan 77, Surrey 54

Central McLean 38, Kidder County 37

Garrison 78, Velva 66

Grafton 63, Hatton-Northwood 32

Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 51, Tri-State 48

Hazen 81, Glen Ullin-Hebron 58

Hillsboro/Central Valley 71, May-Port CG 68

Lisbon 58, LaMoure/L-M 21

Minot 58, Jamestown 47

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 84, Glenburn 49

Moorhead, Minn. 81, Fargo North 78

Napoleon 72, Strasburg-Zeeland 57

North Border 62, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 49

Our Redeemer’s 67, South Prairie 46

Park River-Fordville/Lankin 51, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 40

Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 58, Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 45

Rugby 77, Nedrose 26

Sheyenne 66, Valley City 48

South Border 61, Linton/HMB 59

Thompson 68, Cavalier 42

Westhope/Newburg 73, Bottineau 68

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.