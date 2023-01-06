Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheverus 57, Deering 35
Erskine Academy 40, Mt. Blue 30
Gorham 52, Falmouth 32
Gray-New Gloucester 48, Cape Elizabeth 30
Kents Hill 64, St. Dominic Regional 28
Lake Region 47, Freeport 21
Lawrence 72, Messalonskee 34
Marshwood 47, Kennebunk 39
Mt. Ararat 57, Biddeford 20
North Yarmouth Academy 82, Richmond 43
Old Orchard Beach 73, Seacoast Christian School 42
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 65, Lewiston 38
Sacopee Valley 38, Waynflete 28
Thornton Academy 52, Scarborough 42
Wells 58, Oak Hill 14
Westbrook 47, Bonny Eagle 45
Yarmouth 53, Fryeburg Academy 35
