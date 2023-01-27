Thomasson guides Niagara to 68-62 victory over Manhattan

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 19 points as Niagara beat Manhattan 68-62 on Friday night. Thomasson added six…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 19 points as Niagara beat Manhattan 68-62 on Friday night.

Thomasson added six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (11-9, 6-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Joe Kasperzyk had 10 points and Sam Iorio scored nine.

Anthony Nelson finished with 16 points and seven assists to lead the Jaspers (6-13, 4-6). Josh Roberts added 14 points and Marques Watson scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Canisius next, Niagara at home on Friday and Manhattan on the road on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

