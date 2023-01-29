Live Radio
Thomas scores 25, Montana knocks off Portland State 73-67

The Associated Press

January 29, 2023, 12:36 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dischon Thomas’ 25 points helped Montana defeat Portland State 73-67 on Saturday.

Thomas also contributed six assists and three blocks for the Grizzlies (10-12, 4-6 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan and Josh Vazquez added 17 points apiece.

Cameron Parker led the Vikings (9-13, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 10 assists and two steals. Portland State also got 12 points from Jorell Saterfield. Hunter Woods also had 11 points and two steals.

These two teams both play Thursday. Montana hosts Northern Colorado while Portland State hosts Idaho.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

