Thomas leads Morgan State against Delaware State after 27-point outing

Morgan State Bears (11-9, 4-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-16, 1-4 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the Delaware State Hornets after Will Thomas scored 27 points in Morgan State’s 77-71 win against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Hornets are 1-4 in home games. Delaware State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 4-1 in MEAC play. Morgan State averages 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Hornets and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Perkins is averaging 4.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Stone is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Isaiah Burke is averaging 20.1 points for the Bears. Kameron Hobbs is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.