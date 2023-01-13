Thomas leads Kent State against Ohio after 22-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-3, 3-0 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (9-7, 1-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-3, 3-0 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (9-7, 1-2 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the Ohio Bobcats after Miryne Thomas scored 22 points in Kent State’s 75-63 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Bobcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 3-0 against conference opponents. Kent State scores 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is shooting 58.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Sincere Carry is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

