Thomas leads Hofstra against Elon after 28-point outing

Hofstra Pride (13-8, 6-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-18, 0-7 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (13-8, 6-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-18, 0-7 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays the Elon Phoenix after Tyler Thomas scored 28 points in Hofstra’s 70-46 victory over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Phoenix are 2-6 in home games. Elon ranks seventh in the CAA with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Mackinnon averaging 4.0.

The Pride are 6-2 in CAA play. Hofstra averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Phoenix and Pride square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackinnon is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Aaron Estrada is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 61.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.