Thiam and High Point host UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-6, 1-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-6, 0-2 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-6, 1-1 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-6, 0-2 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Abdoulaye scored 23 points in High Point’s 80-73 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 5-2 on their home court. High Point leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 37.8 boards. Ahmard Harvey leads the Panthers with 7.1 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is ninth in the Big South with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 1.8.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thiam is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.9 points. Jaden House is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Tajion Jones is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.3 points. Pember is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.