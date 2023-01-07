SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Thelwell scores 20, Morehead State tops Eastern Illinois

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 5:36 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Drew Thelwell’s 20 points helped Morehead State defeat Eastern Illinois 69-59 on Saturday.

Thelwell also contributed six rebounds for the Eagles (10-7, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Kalil Thomas scored 13 points and added three steals. Alex Gross had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Panthers (6-11, 2-2) were led in scoring by Kinyon Hodges, who finished with 12 points. Cameron Haffner and CJ Lane added 11 points each.

Both teams next play Thursday. Morehead State visits Tennessee Tech and Eastern Illinois hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

