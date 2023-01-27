Texas Tech visits LSU after Obanor’s 20-point outing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-10, 0-8 Big 12) at LSU Tigers (12-8, 1-7 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-10, 0-8 Big 12) at LSU Tigers (12-8, 1-7 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays the LSU Tigers after Kevin Obanor scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 76-61 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Tigers have gone 9-3 at home. LSU is sixth in the SEC shooting 33.3% from downtown, led by Mwani Wilkinson shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Red Raiders are 0-4 on the road. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 shooting 33.5% from deep. Daniel Batcho paces the Red Raiders shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is scoring 17.4 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

De’Vion Harmon is averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Red Raiders. Obanor is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.